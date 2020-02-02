Antenna Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- TE Connectivity Ltd, Fractus Antennas SL, Antcom Corporation, Pulse Electronics Corporation, Circomm Technology Corp Cobham PLC

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Antenna Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Antenna market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Antenna market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Antenna players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Antenna industry situations. According to the research, the Antenna market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Antenna market.

Global Antenna Market was valued at USD 19.13 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 30.43 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Antenna Market include:

TE Connectivity Ltd

Fractus Antennas SL

Antcom Corporation

Pulse Electronics Corporation

Circomm Technology Corp Cobham PLC

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Motorola Solutions