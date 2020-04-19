Antarctic glaciers slide faster and faster towards the sea

A new study shows that the meltwater on the surface of the south pole glaciers is causing “sudden accelerations” in their natural flow to the sea. In essence, glaciers are sliding faster and faster towards the sea.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have used various satellite data, including images, and have created different climate models discovering that the water diffusion makes the glaciers move at a higher than average speed, for several days a year more than 100% according to the researchers.

The phenomenon is also well known because it is widely studied in the glaciers of Alaska Greenland: due to the gravity of the earth, glaciers tend to move if they find a descent, for example through the internal deformation of the same ice. This basal flow causes the glaciers to slide on the ground below, which is in turn “lubricated” by liquid water.

According to the researchers who conducted this study, published in Nature Communications, the glaciers of the Antarctic will behave more and more like those of Greenland or Alaska. In these areas already today, water diffusion is the main reason behind the size of the glaciers themselves and the timing of changes in the flow of glaciers through the years and seasons.

“As atmospheric temperatures continue to rise, we expect to see more melting water on the surface than ever before, so such behavior may become more common in Antarctica. It is vital that this factor is taken into account in future sea-level rise models, so that we can prepare for a world with ever-smaller glaciers,” says Jeremy Ely, the author of the study that collaborated with Pete Tuckett.

