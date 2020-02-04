Animal Wound Care Market by 2026: Industry Trends, Competitor Analysis and Money Makers

The global animal wound care market is driven by increase in the pet ownership, rise in number of veterinary practitioners, and surge in their income levels in established markets. However, increase in the cost of pet care, reduced adoption of advanced wound care products, and lack of veterinary practitioners are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, presence of a large number of domesticated animals, rise in pet adoption, and increase in the awareness about animal health provide significant growth opportunities for the market growth.

Animal wound care involves the use of products that aid in recovery of the damaged tissues and in the healing of the wound. These products cause clotting of the blood, undergoes structural restoration of injured tissues, and promotes healing. The time required for tissue restoration is reduced by maintaining hygiene conditions and dressings. Several products, such as platelet rich plasma (PPR) allow quick coagulation and treatment of wound.

The Major key players Are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc.

3M Company

Ethicon Inc.

Virbac

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

Neogen Corporation

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Bayer AG

Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

Robinson Healthcare.

The global animal wound care market is segmented based on product, animal type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, it is classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, other advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products. The surgical wound care segment is divided into sutures & staplers and tissue adhesives, sealants, and glue.

The advanced wound care products segment is subdivided into advanced wound dressings, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, hydrogel dressings, and others. The traditional wound care products segment is further classified into tapes, dressings, bandages, adsorbents, and others. The advanced wound care animals segment is classified into two categories, namely, companion animals and other companion animals.

The companion animals are categorized into dogs, cats, and horses. The other companion animals include livestock animals, cattle, pigs, and other livestock animals. Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and homecare. The market is analyzed based on region across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA further country level analysis of the region is provided to determine the market size and forecast for each segment & sub-segment of the market in various countries across the globe.

Key Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key players are profiled and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Extensive analysis by product illustrate the use of animal wound care products in recovery of damaged tissues and healing of wound.

