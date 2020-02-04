Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market: Trends and Future Applications

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers and performance enhancers are described as the drugs or chemicals that benefit animals in growing faster through digesting their food stuff more effectively, gaining maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to grow to be strong and healthy. These chemicals help the animals to gain more fat and weight resulting in more flesh production. Rising meat consumption across the globe is projected to boost the global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market. According to World Health Organization, the per capita consumption of meat is expected to reach 45.3 kg/year in 2030 from 36.4 kg/year in 1997-99. As per Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development, world poultry meat consumption in 2010 was about 12.822 kg/capita that increased to 13.860 kg/capita in 2017. Apart from this, rapid growing population is increasing the demand for food from different sources including animal sources. This is projected to fuel the demand for Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market. Further, these chemicals also protect the animal from various sorts of microbial and bacterial disease.

Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is valued approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Leading Players In The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market

Cargill, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Vetoquinol

Bupo Animal Health

Chr. Hansen

Novus International, Inc.



By Type:

Antibiotic Growth Promoters

Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

By Animal Type:

Poultry

Swine

Livestock

Aquaculture

Other Animals

The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers market report includes comprehensive information about the market’s major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market?

What are the Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents: