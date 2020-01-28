Animal Genetics Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Animal Genetics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In February 2019, Netherlands-based Hendrix Genetics B.V. along with a leading manufacturer of aquafeed and animal nutrition has acquired 80% of stake in Ecuador-based Macrobio S.A. The latter is a shrimp farm from Moxley Corporation S.A. Hendrix Genetics B.V. is a leading provider of multi-species animal breeding services. This strategic move by Hendrix Genetics is anticipated to expand its product portfolio and widen its reach globally.

Some of the key market players of the global animal genetics market are

CRV Holding B.V.

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corporation

Topigs Norsvin

Groupe Grimaud

Animal Genetics

Global Animal Genetics Market: Growth Drivers

High Demand for Animal Protein Places the Market on a High Growth Trajectory

The global animal genetics market is estimated to experience considerable growth over the review period. Such stellar growth of the market is attributed to the augmented adoption of genetic technologies and strict implementation of animal welfare regulations.

Likewise, livestock population has witnessed a substantial rise together with awareness related to the existence of animal genetic disorders. Besides, the need to cater to the unmet demands of animal protein is likely to add fillip to the global animal genetics market over the forecast timeframe.

With an objective to produce better milk and food products, there has been an escalation in the research and development activities by several scientists. Genetic modifications are likely to emerge as another factor supporting the expansion of the global animal genetics market in forthcoming years.

The market is also prophesized to be fuelled by rapid expansion of urbanization and rise in population, which place massive demand for animal protein. Increased adoption of various advanced genetic practices like embryo transfer, artificial insemination (AI) for production of modified breed on a large scale is estimated to favor the market in the years to come.

On the other hand, the dearth of properly skilled technicians and professional with expertise in genetic services is estimate to impede the growth of the global animal genetics market in years to come. Furthermore, strict regulations related to genetic engineering of animals together with high cost of animal testing is likely to obstruct the growth of the market.

Global Animal Genetics Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, South America, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global animal genetics market.

Considering geographies, North America is likely to play a dominant role in the global animal genetics market over the assessment timeframe. Such regional supremacy is ascribed to the presence of a large number of well-known companies of the global animal genetics market. In addition, the presence of a well-established livestock industry is likely to propel the North America animal genetics market to prominence in the near future.

The global animal genetics market is segmented as:

Products and Services

Live Animals

Genetic Material

Embryo

Genetic Testing

