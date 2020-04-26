Angioplasty Balloons Market Report 2020 – Industry Capacity, Volume and Value, Manufacture, Consumption, Status and Forecast 2026| Research Industry US

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Angioplasty Balloons Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Angioplasty Balloons market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Angioplasty Balloons market.

Angioplasty Balloons Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Angioplasty balloon is a device used in angioplasty procedures that open up the blocked or narrowed arteries and veins. It is a minimal invasive procedure in which a balloon catheter is inserted into the vascular system at the targeted site. Once the catheter reaches the targeted site, it inflates the balloon and expands the wall of blood vessels, resulting into an uninterrupted blood flow. A majority of balloon angioplasty procedures are carried out along with stent procedures, as, a stent is placed inside the artery to keep the blood vessel open. According to the statistics cited by Texas Heart Institute, approximately 80% of the patients undergone balloon angioplasty have a stent placed inside their vascular system. Thus, a surge in the number of stent procedures across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for angioplasty balloons as well.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Research Report include

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Cordis Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

C. R. Bard Inc.

ENDOCOR GmbH

Cook Medical

NATEC Medical

Spectranetics Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG

Opto Circuits Ltd

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio. Further, supported by mentioning company profile, financial information of past few years, components and services offered, strategies adopted to take a lead in the market, and identifying opportunities to gain advantage in the long run.

Regions Covered in the Global Angioplasty Balloons Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Angioplasty Balloons Industry Types:

Cutting Balloons

Scoring Balloons

Normal Balloons

Drug Eluting Balloons

Angioplasty Balloons Industry Applications:

Coronary angioplasty

Peripheral angioplasty

Carotid angioplasty

Renal artery angioplasty

Venous angioplasty

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Key factors driving the Angioplasty Balloons market

Key market trends responsible for the upsurge of the growth for Angioplasty Balloons market

Detailed PEST analysis

Recent trends motivating the market based on geography

Strategies adopted by the key vendors

