Angiography Devices Market Showing Impressive Growth : Shimadzu Corporation, Accuron Technologies Limited, Forus Health Pvt. Ltd, ANGIOCARE, GETINGE AB, Teleflex Incorporated

Few of the major players operating in angiography devices market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, Accuron Technologies Limited, Forus Health Pvt. Ltd, ANGIOCARE, GETINGE AB, Teleflex Incorporated, AngioDynamics, LEDVANCE LLC, AV MEDICAL, Allengers, Terumo Corporation and Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The global angiography devices market size is estimated at USD 19.27 billion by 2028 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7%. Increasing scope of application and technological innovations are expected to be the key growth-driving factors for the market.

Increasing application scope and technological innovation are expected to be key factors in Angiography Devices market growth. Investing in healthcare, increasing the elderly population, and increasing cardiovascular disease (CVD) are some other important factors that are driving market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 75% of CVD deaths in low-income and middle-class countries have died because of the inaccessibility of primary health care programs for early detection and treatment in 2016.

The Market is segmented based Product Outlook

Angiography systems, Catheters, Guidewire,Balloons, Contrast media,Vascular closure devices, Angiography accessories

The Market is segmented based on Application Outlook

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

The Market is segmented based on Technology Outlook

X-ray

MRA

CT

Major Table of Contents:

Table of Content: Angiography Devices Software Market

1 Angiography Devices Software Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Angiography Devices Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Angiography Devices Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Angiography Devices Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Angiography Devices Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Angiography Devices Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Angiography Devices Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Angiography Devices Software by Countries

10 Global Angiography Devices Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Angiography Devices Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Angiography Devices Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

