Angiographic Catheters Market – industry analysis and forecast (2018-2026)

Angiographic Catheters Market – Global industry analysis and forecast (2018-2026) by application, and region.



Angiographic Catheters Market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period. Angiographic Catheters is a minimally invasive procedure. The angiographic catheters provide radiopaque media and therapeutic agents radiopaque media to the selected sites in the vascular system. Furthermore, the angiographic catheter is also used to lead a guide wire to the targeted site.

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and growing technological advancements would create commercial market opportunities. Furthermore, complications associated with angiographic catheters and the availability of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the market.

Angiographic catheters market is segmented by application and region. Among applications Coronary and Endovascular market accounted for the largest share in 2015, owing to rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries.

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of angiographic procedures and rising demand for accurate diagnosis in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing geriatric population and government support for individuals suffering from coronary angioplasty.

The key players of the Angiographic Catheters Market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Terumo Europe NV, AngioDynamics, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, OSCOR Inc., InSitu Technologies Inc., Precision Extrusion Inc., BVM Medical Limited, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Cardiva, among others

In the Angiographic Catheters Market, Boston Scientific Corporation holds the leadership position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The scope of Angiographic Catheters Market report:

Angiographic Catheters Market, By Application

• Coronary

• Endovascular

• Neurology

• Oncology

Other Applications (lungs, urology, and gastroenterology)

Angiographic Catheters Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players Angiographic Catheters Market:

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cardinal Health

• Terumo Europe NV

• AngioDynamics, Inc.,

• Medtronic

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• OSCOR Inc.

• InSitu Technologies Inc.

• Precision Extrusion Inc.

• BVM Medical Limited

• C. R. Bard, Inc.

• Cardiva

