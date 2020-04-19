Ancient Egyptian cat mummy contains remains of three other cats

The strange discovery of a 2500-year-old cat mummy containing the partial remains of three other cats was made by a group of researchers when they analyzed the mummy of an Egyptian cat belonging to a collection located in the Museum of Fine Arts in Rennes, France.

The mummies of cats are certainly not new: these felines were considered sacred animals and it is believed that the first cats, evolutionistically speaking, were born in the area of the Fertile Crescent about 10,000 years ago when the first Egyptian populations began to live in close contact and then to tame the African wild cat (Felis silvestris lybica). These animals were so important that in Ancient Egypt they were mummified and placed next to the mummies and the bodies of their owners. More often they were mummified to make offerings to the gods.

The researchers, however, do not have very clear reasons related to the particular methods of conservation of this discovery and what it means: the mummy of the cat kept in the French museum contains the remains of three other cats. The researchers noticed this strange presence without opening the mummy: they used a computerized tomography technique, a sort of X-ray, to understand what was inside the mummy of the cat and they digitally reconstructed in 3D the content.

Among other strange things found in this mummy of cat, there is the presence of a ball of cloth inside the head: the latter lacks the skull as well as the body seems to lack the vertebrae and ribs.

Inside the body there are five bones of hind legs of three different cats. These bones are pierced because they have been eaten over the millennia by hordes of insects of all kinds, as Théophane Nicolas, a researcher at the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap) who participated in the studies and made some statements to Live Science, explains.

According to some researchers, the reason related to the presence of the remains of cats inside the mummy of the cat can be explained to what can be considered as real “scams” perpetrated at the time by those who created the mummies. The larger mummies, made as an offer to the gods, were sold at a higher price and therefore the creators tended to fill them with organic material of all kinds, such as leather, to make them appear larger.

