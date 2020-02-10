Analyst Predict: AI In Transportation Market Size to grow at CAGR of +17% by 2025 – Know About Growth with Top Players IBM Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scania Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Volvo Group

AI refers to those computer-operated tasks which otherwise require human intelligence, such as visual perception and decision making. Transportation is an important application area for AI, involving the use of deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP) technologies. Fully autonomous vehicles on trial, use AI based software and a set of hardware such as video camera, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and radio detection and ranging (RADAR) sensors. Such wide scope of applications has influenced the dynamics of AI in transportation market.

The Global AI In Transportation Market Estimated to grow at a CAGR of +17% during forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, IBM Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Scania Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Volvo Group, Microsoft Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, MAN SEPACCAR Inc., Magna International Inc, Intel Corporation, Daimler AG, Valeo SA, Alphabet Inc.

New research report on the global AI In Transportation market is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global AI In Transportation market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

For a detailed competitive analysis, the Global AI In Transportation Market is segmented on the basis of region, application, and product type. By region, the global sales market is divided into Asia-pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Major industries are concentrating on distributing their products and services across various provinces. Moreover, acquisitions and unions from some of the leading administrations are on the cards in the near future. Efforts are being taken by most of the companies to improve their research and development activities to introduce innovations. All these factors are predicted to propel the Global AI In Transportation Market.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the AI In Transportation market.

– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the AI In Transportation market

