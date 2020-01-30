Analysis of Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior Towards Cosmetics Market

Taipei-based government-backed research institute MIC (Market Intelligence& Consulting Institute) of III (Institute for Information Industry) conducted a questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to ascertain their views on buying cosmetics online. Cosmetics surveyed include skin care, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products. This reports provides an in-depth analysis of consumers’ product, brand, and channel preference rankings for skin care, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products, identify which age group and gender of consumers enjoy to purchase cosmetics online the most, and examines main reasons behind consumers’ decision to buy cosmetics online and what have prevented them from doing so.

Companies covered

1028, Atomy, Avène, Avon, Beauty Stage of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, BeautyMaker, Bioré, Biotherm, Books.com.tw, Brand Websites, Carrefour, Clinque, Cosmed, DHC, Domohorn Wrinkle, Dr. Jou Biotech, Dr.Wu, Estée Lauder , ETMall, Hada-Labo, IOPE, Its skin, Kanebo, Kate, Kiehl’s, Kiss Me, Kose, Kuan Yuan Lian, La Roche-Posay, Lancôme, Laneige, L’Oréal, MAC, Maybelline, Mentholatum, Missha, Momo Shop, My Beauty Diary, My Scheming, Neogence, Neutrogena, Oguma, Olay, Orbis, PChome24h, RT-Mart, Senka, Sexylook, Shiseido, Shopee, Shu Uemura, SK-II, Sogo iStore, Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp., Taobao, Tsaio, TTM, UNT, Watsons, Yahoo Shopping, YSL, ZA

List of Topics

Consumers’ brand and channel preference rankgins when buying cosmetics online

Top 20 cosmetics rankings in the category of skin care, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products that consumers like to buy online

The most frequently purchased skin care product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brands in each product category.

The most frequently purchased makeup product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brand rankings in each product category

The most frequently purchased face washing and cleansing categories in Taiwan and include top 20 brand rankings in each product category.

Reasons consumers like or dislike to buy cosmetics online, touching on top 10 shopping incentive rankings.

Table of Contents

Summary of Key Findings

Overall Cosmetics Shopping Analysis

Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Skin Care Products

Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Makeup Products

Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Face Washes and Cleansers

