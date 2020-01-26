An Analog Crew consisting of All Women Returns to Earth via Hawaii

A six-member crew consisting all females have come back to earth after a two-week assignment in a mock mars habitation on Hawaii Island. The crew entered the HI-SEAS(Hawaii Exploration Analog and Simulation) premises, an analog base for researchers that is located on the slope of Mauna Loa Volcano, on January 4 and emerged from the base on January 18(at about 4 pm)through an airlock, marking the completion of a simulation.

The mission, commonly known as Sensoria 1, is the pioneer all-female mission and the first to happen as part of Sensoria at HI-SEAS. This was according to JJ Hastings, a bioengineer who is the Sensoria 1 commander and also the Chief Executive Officer of Analogs LLC(A company backing the project)

According to Hastings while talking to Space.com during the commencement of this mission, even though future research will involve men, the belief is that women are to be given much more platform for career development and opportunities in research. Women should be placed right at the center of the vision of space exploration.

Though it was the first one for HI-SEAS, the mission was not the first all-woman mars mission

