America Golf Cart Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2019–2026

A golf cart is electric powered or gas powered low speed vehicle and it is originally manufactured for the usage in the golf course. Golf cart is very light weight and compact in size. The features such as availability of radio, windshield, rear seat, and others make it popular across various areas including stadiums, golf course, hotels, and others. At present, golf carts are categorized as electric golf cart, gasoline golf cart, and solar golf cart, based on technology. This ensures flexibility in terms of usage of different type of golf cart as per the availability.

The report also covers the golf cart market based on application. The market is categorized as golf course, personal services, and commercial services, covers the market size as per the usage of golf cart.

The America golf cart market is driven by growth in population coupled with rise in purchasing power, stringent government rules and regulations toward vehicle emission, and increase in the number of golf courses and country clubs. However, high initial maintenance and purchasing cost, low power & speed, and low overall drive range are the factors that restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement for golf carts and reduction in cost of fuel cells and batteries creates lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The global America golf cart market is segmented based on passenger capacity, type, fuel type, application, capacity, and region. Based on passenger capacity, the market is divided into two passengers, four passengers, six passengers, and eight and more passengers.

Based on type, it is categorized into open and enclosed. Based on fuel type, it is bifurcated into gasoline and electric. Golf course, personal service, and commercial services are the applications of the golf cart studied under the scope of the study. However, the commercial services segment is further segmented into applications such as resorts, rental shuttle or taxi, universities, airports, hospitals, entertainment amusement parks, convention centers, sports stadiums, and zoo. Based on region, the market is analyzed across America.

Key players operating in the market include Club Car (Ingersoll-Rand plc,), Garia, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Star EV (JH Global Services, Inc.), Columbia Vehicle Group Inc., Evolution Electric Vehicle (HDK electric vehicles), GEM (Polaris Industries Inc.), EZ-GO (Textron Inc.), ICON Electric Vehicles, Yamaha Golf-Car Company, Smart Cart Electric Vehicles, and Bintelli Electric Vehicles.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Passenger Capacity

• Two Passengers

• Four Passengers

• Six Passengers

• Eight and More Passengers

By Type

• Open

• Enclosed

By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Electric

By Application

• Golf Course

• Personal Service

• Commercial Services

o Resorts

o Rental Shuttle or Taxi

o Universities

o Airports

o Hospitals

o Entertainment Amusement Parks

o Convention Centers

o Sports Stadiums

o Zoos

By Capacity

• LSV

• Non-LSV

By Region

• America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of America

