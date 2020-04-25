Ambulatory Ehr Market Analysis (2020 – 2026)| Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share| Research Industry US

The “Global Ambulatory Ehr Market” report offers compound growth from the base year and projected until 2026. The report prepared on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the market that lights shed on the market with a vision to provide a general overview of the market. The report is further fragmented on the basis of segmentation that involves product type, application, and geography. Esticast Research and Consulting provides accurate market size and forecast in relation to the major five regions. The report further evaluates various opportunities and trends to prove superior in the market.

Ambulatory electronic health record (EHR) is an electronically stored file that aids in tracking a patient’s medical records such as patient’s personal statistics, laboratory test results, allergies, medication, and medical history. This significant data helps healthcare experts to understand complete medical records of the patient, which in turn makes future diagnosis easier. Rising demand for digitalization in the healthcare industry and increasing adoption of electronic health records are the major factors fueling the growth of ambulatory EHR market across the globe. EHR provides advanced functionalities such as automated data entry, patient specific dosing, report generation, and easy billing management. As per the statistics revealed by The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, in the United States, large hospitals have increased their adoption of EHRs by 18%, whereas small and rural hospitals have increased their adoption by 14%. Furthermore, support from government for the adoption of healthcare information technologies (HCit) is also contributing towards the growth of global ambulatory EHR market.

The research report covers various developments across the geography of the Ambulatory Ehr market based on the tools of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. The Ambulatory Ehr market report is capable enough to project and present data till 2026 on the basis of the global market trend. The market report presented provides key statistics based on the past and current status of the market coupled with key trends and opportunities.

The report not only analyses factors responsible for impacting the Ambulatory Ehr market on the basis of the value chain but also evaluates industry forces that will highlight the market in the coming years. The industry forces include stumbling blocks, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report is also providing in-depth insights on the basis of secondary tools such as SWOT, Porter’s Five Force Analysis, and PEST. The secondary based tools cover a wide spectrum of regions but focuses on key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

GE Healthcare

eClinicalWorks Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

LLC

Practice Fusion Inc.

Amazing Charts LLC

eMDs Inc.

Greenway Health LLC.

Key players mentioned in the report are based on the secondary research tool. The market share of the company is based on both primary as well as secondary based research. All shares have been presented in a precise fashion that has been determined using several resources.

The competitive landscape chapter is enlisted separately which proves as a supporting agent. The chapter sheds light and provides a visual presentation of the key players. In addition, the report also covers the designing of several strategies that are adopted by the key participants to lead the race in the long run. Various strategies include coverage of M&A, new product launch, setting up R&D team, development of infrastructure, and among others.

On the basis of types, the global Ambulatory Ehr market is fragmented into

By Practice Type

Solpractice

Small tmedium practice

Large practice

Based on applications, the global Ambulatory Ehr market is split into:

E-prescribing

Referral management

Practice management

Patient management

Decision support

Health analytics

Other

Base year : 2020

: 2020 Historical year : 2014-2020

: 2014-2020 Estimated year : 2020

: 2020 Forecast year: from 2020 to 2026

