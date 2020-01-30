Aluminum Powder Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2019 to 2027

Aluminum Powder Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Aluminum Powder Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Aluminum Powder Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Aluminum Powder Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Aluminum Powder Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Aluminum Powder Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Aluminum Powder market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Aluminum Powder Market over the considered assessment period.

Dominance of Local Players and Low-Cost Options Hampers Overall Growth

China manufactures aluminum powder at a low cost as compared to the U.S., Germany, and Japan. Therefore, all customers are poised to import components from China. Thus, the dominance of Chinese manufacturers compels international players to operate on low-profit margins, which in turn, hampers their overall earnings due to the low production cost and currency exchange rates, all of which is expected to hinder the sales of aluminum powder at the global level in the coming years.

Mergers & Acquisitions Are Radiating Opportunities for Key Market Players

Global aluminum powder manufacturers have entered into acquisitions and expansions to expand their customer base as well increase their market shares across the globe. The prominent manufacturers are also focusing on the development of innovative production processes, which, in turn, has led to an increase in R&D spending.

In July 2019, Parter Capital Group Ag acquired Avilés and Ca Coruña, Spain aluminum plants from Alcoa

In July 2018, Toyo Aluminium K.K. and Svam Packaging Industries Private Limited (hereinafter "Svam Packaging Industries"), a processing company of the Republic of India have reached an agreement concerning the acquisition of shares of Svam Packaging Industries.

Market players can thus scramble to widen their customer base via expansion strategies and lucrative ventures with other prominent manufacturers.

