Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Market Research Report: Global Analysis by Sales, Price, Revenue and Share -2025

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Market 2020
Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.
The global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Direct nitridation method
- Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Tokuyama Corporation
- C. Starck
- Toyo Aluminium K.K.
- Accumet Materials
- Surmet Corp
- THRUTEK Applied Materials
- HeFei MoK Advanced Material
- Eno High-Tech Material
- Pengcheng Special Ceramics
- Desunmet Ceramic Material
- Maite Kechuang
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Electrical component
- Thermal conductive material
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry
Figure Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)
Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Direct nitridation method
Table Major Company List of Direct nitridation method
3.1.2 Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method
Table Major Company List of Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
