Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Market Research Report: Global Analysis by Sales, Price, Revenue and Share -2025

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) Market 2020

Aluminum Nitride (AlN) is synthesized from the abundant elements aluminum and nitrogen. It does not occur naturally.AlN is stable in inert atmospheres at temperatures over 2000°C. It exhibits high thermal conductivity, uniquely, a strong dielectric. This unusual combination of properties makes AlN a critical advanced material for many future applications in optics, lighting, electronics and renewable energy.

The global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Aluminum Nitride (AIN) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Direct nitridation method

Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Tokuyama Corporation

C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Maite Kechuang

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Electrical component

Thermal conductive material

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry

Figure Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Aluminum Nitride (AIN)

Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Direct nitridation method

Table Major Company List of Direct nitridation method

3.1.2 Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method

Table Major Company List of Carbothermal reduction and nitridation method

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

