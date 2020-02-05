Aluminum Foil Packaging Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2027

The global Aluminum Foil Packaging market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Aluminum Foil Packaging market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Aluminum Foil Packaging market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Aluminum Foil Packaging across various industries.

The Aluminum Foil Packaging market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Market: Competitive Landscape

In the final section of the report, aluminum foil packaging market competitive landscape has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide aluminum foil. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the aluminum foil packaging market.

Few of the key players in the global aluminum foil packaging market include China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company RUSAL Plc, Amcor Limited, Hindalco Indistries Ltd, Hulamin Ltd, Alcoa Corporation, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd, Novelis Inc., Eurofoil, Pactic LLC, Penny Plate, LLC, Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd, Wyda Packaging (Pty) Ltd., and Nicholl Food Packaging.

The global aluminum foil packaging market has been segmented as follows –

By Thickness

007 mm – 0.09 mm

09 mm – 0.2 mm

2 mm – 0.4 mm

By Foil Type

Printed

Unprinted

By Application

Food Dairy Bakery and Confectionary Ready-to-eat Others

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

By End Use

Bags & Pouches

Wraps & Rolls

Blisters

Lids

Laminated Tubes

Trays

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

