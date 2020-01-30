Alternative Lending Market Global Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

The Alternative Lending Market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.
The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Alternative Lending market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter\’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Alternative Lending market.
Major players in the global Alternative Lending market include:
- Lending Club
- OnDeck
- Prosper
- CreditEase
- RateSetter
- Funding Circle
- Tuandai
- SoFi
- Lendix
- Zopa
- maneo
- Mintos
- Capital Float
- Lufax
- Renrendai
- SocietyOne
- Upstart
- Avant
- Auxmoney
- Capital Match
On the basis of types, the Alternative Lending market is primarily split into:
- P2P Lending
- Crowdfunding
On the basis of applications, the market covers:
- Individuals
- Businesses
Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:
- United States
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)
- Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)
