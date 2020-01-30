AlSat-3 Satellite in Definition Stage
AlSat-3 Satellite in Definition Stage While Plans for AlComSat-2 Underway According To ASAL Head
Algerian Space Agency’s Director-General, Azzedine Oussedik, has made it public that Earth Observation satellite, AlSat-3 is in the definition phase at this moment, and that the agency is planning to launch AlComSat-2, the second communications satellite
