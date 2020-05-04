Alpha Olefin Market: 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Application, Growth Prospects Predicted by Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Alpha Olefin Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% by 2025. The market is growing by increase in the demand in the usage of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) in the plastics industry owing to their many properties like high resistance, more flexibility etc.

Polyalphaolefin is the main component used in the production of LLDPE and HDPE. This demand from the plastics industry is boosting the global Alpha Olefins Market.

Based on type, the different types of alpha olefins are 1-Butene, 1-Hexene, 1-Octene, and others. Lighter olefins are primarily used in the production of polyethylene which is further used to manufacture LLDPE, HDPE, and others. 1-Octene is used to produce plasticizers and lubricants, among others.

The increasing needs for plastics such as HDPE, LLDPE, and LDPE across various end uses are also contributing the growth of the market for 1-Octene in the region. Additionally, alpha olefins provide a versatile range of polypropylene resins. All these factors are expected to lead to the increasing demand for alpha olefins during the forecast period.

North America was the largest market for alpha olefins in 2016, worldwide. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region. North America is characterized by technological innovations in various segments of the alpha olefins industry.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Godrej Industries Ltd., INEOS Oligomers, Linde AG, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Qatar chemical company, Dow Chemical Company, and among others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute.

