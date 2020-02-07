Alnico Magnets Market Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast2018 – 2028

Alnico Magnets Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Alnico Magnets market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Alnico Magnets market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The readers of the Alnico Magnets Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Alnico Magnets Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Alnico Magnets market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Drivers and Restraints

The incessant development of the automotive industry due to the increasing population and technological advancements is favoring the growth of the alnico magnets market. Alnico magnets are extensively used in the automotive industry across a range of applications such as economy and pollution control. Components such as alternators, motors, and gearbox require alnico magnets to carry out their mechanism. Alnico magnets are utilized in battery components, moving car parts, engine components, and other integral systems.

In addition, alnico magnets are one of the most vital components in electric motors and are used in exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems that help reduce NOx emissions. Most automotive engines and electric motors use alnico magnets as they are highly coercive in nature. Moreover, alnico magnets are used in the stator of the wind turbine for producing AC electricity.

The rising environmental concerns and depleting conventional sources of energy have led to the increasing use of renewable energy sources such as wind energy and solar energy. This has favored the growth of the global alnico magnets market. Furthermore, hybrid electric vehicles are expected to present new growth opportunities to the global alnico magnets market during the forecast period.

Global Alnico Magnets Market: Regional Outlook

China displayed the highest demand for alnico magnets in 2013 and held a major share of the global market. The flourishing automotive industry due to the increasing population and economic growth is favoring the growth of the alnico magnets industry in China. Asia Pacific (excluding China) stood as the second largest region in the global alnico magnets market in the same year due to the growth of the wind power industry. However, North America and regions contributed thinly to the global alnico magnets due to the non-availability of rare earth elements.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in the global alnico magnets market are Adams Magnetic Products Co, Dexter Magnetic Technologies Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Molycorp Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd., Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co., Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Electron Energy Corporation, Lynas Corporation Ltd., OM Group, and Tengam Engineering Inc. among others.

Global Alnico Magnets Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

