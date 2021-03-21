All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market Region Wise Analysis of Top Players In Market By Its Types And Application By 2027

Report Title: Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Market 2020-2027 Get Details like Top Industry Players | Technology | Innovations and Analysis

Introduction, , ATV (all-terrain vehicle) engines are designed with the cylinder and head canted forward for a low center of gravity. This results in reduced engine size and lower seat height. ATVs, also known as quad bikes, are motorized flotation-tire vehicles with minimum three and maximum six low-pressure tires as well as engine displacement ranging between 50cc and more than 1000cc. Depending upon the engine size, these ATVs are classified as youth, sport, and utility ATV. ATV engines are specially designed to perform efficiently in extreme conditions, such as forests, agricultural fields, and mountains. Since the chances of overheating in such engines are high, they are fitted in the ATVs in such a manner that the maximum amount of air flows over the cooling fins while the quad is in motion. This keeps the engine temperature low., , Factors such as the increase in ATV experience zones, growing use of ATVs in adventure tourism, and advanced engine designs and transmission systems are driving the growth of the global ATV engines market. Concurrently, the restrictions regarding ATV riding, alteration of soil structure, and the adverse impact on the environment could restrain market growth to a certain extent. , , Regional Analysis, The global ATV engines market is expected to grow at 5.38% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2025. In 2017, the market was led by the US with 45.73% share, followed by Europe and Rest of the World with shares of 19.6% and 16.01%, respectively. , China is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for ATV engines. The US holds the substantial market share for the ATV engine, owing to the extensive use of ATV engines in several areas including agricultural lands, forestry, and mountains. Furthermore, the presence of major engine manufacturers in the US along with the increased use of ATV vehicles in forestry, agricultural fields, and mountains tend to increase the demand for ATV engines in the US. There is a massive increment in the ATV engines sales, owing to the presence of major ATV engine manufacturers, such as BRP Inc., Polaris Industries Inc., and Arctic Cat. Major ATV engine manufacturing companies are investing in research and development to improve the fuel storage capacity, fuel efficiency, and engine light-weight technology, which is expected to enhance the sale of ATV engines in the US during the forecast period.

Key Players: –

BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Suzuki motor corporation, Arctic Cat INC., Polaris Industries, Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Taiwan Golden Bee Co., and CFMOTO

Target Audience

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines manufacturers

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Suppliers

All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS

1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines

3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines Industry in developing nations

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

4.1 Porters Five forces Model

4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity of Rivalry

5 global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines market, by Type

6 global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines market, By Application

7 global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines market, By Manufacturing Methods

7.1 In-House Manufacturing

7.2 Contract Manufacturing

7.2.1 introduction

8 Global All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Engines market, by region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Introduction

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 introduction

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.4.1 Introduction

9 Competitive landscape

9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players

9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition

10 company profile

