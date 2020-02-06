Alkylation Catalysts Market is evolving growth with USD 117.6 million by 2028, with leading manufacturers: Albemarle, BASF SE (Germany), Sinopec, CRI

Alkylation Catalysts market studies the transfer of an alkyl group from one molecule to another. Alkylation of isobutane with olefins in the petroleum is an important industrial process to improve the octane number. As the most usually liquid acid catalysts, concentrated sulfuric acid (H2SO4) and hydrofluoric acid (HF) have potential environmental problem especially for the HF alkylation process.

Alkylation Catalysts Market is evolving growth with $117.6 million with a forecast period of 2020 to 2028 with +7.1% CAGR market growth.

Top Key Players of Alkylation Catalysts Market:

Albemarle

BASF SE (Germany)

Sinopec

CRI

Alkylation Catalysts Market Segmentation:

-Types:

Alkene Addition and Isomerization

Hydride Transfer

Oligomerization and Cracking

Other

-Applications:

Alkylate Production

Ethylbenzene & Cumene Production

Others

Market Drivers & Challenges:

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the global Alkylation Catalysts market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Alkylation Catalysts Market Report Covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Alkylation Catalysts are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and applications and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weighs have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to drive the market growth rate.

