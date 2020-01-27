Alkaline Battery Market 2020: Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Global Industry Trends, Top Key Manufacturers, Demand and 2026 Future Insights

An Alkaline Battery is a type of primary battery which derives its energy from the reaction between zinc metal and manganese dioxide. Compared with zinc-carbon batteries of the zinc chloride types, alkaline batteries have a higher energy density and longer shelf life, yet provide the same voltage.

The Global Alkaline Battery Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Leakage proof and high energy density compared to zinc carbon batteries are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Alkaline Battery during the forecast period. On the contrary, equipment corrosion threat caused by the leaked hazardous fluids from the damaged batteries are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

No.of Pages – 121 & No of Key Players – 10

The key players profiled in the market include: –

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Duracell Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co., Ltd.

Camelion Batterien GmbH

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Company

9 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Blaupunkt India Private Limited

The Global Alkaline Battery Industry is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

Primary

Secondary

Others

On the basis of Application, the market is split into

Radio

Wireless Devices

Electronic Toys

Power Supplies

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Research Methodology:

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Alkaline Battery Market Overview

5. Global Alkaline Battery Market by Type

6. Global Alkaline Battery Market by End-Use Industry

7. Global Alkaline Battery Market by Region

8. North America Alkaline Battery Market

9. Europe Alkaline Battery Market

10. Asia Pacific Alkaline Battery Market

11. South America Alkaline Battery Market

12. Middle East & Africa Alkaline Battery Market

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

15. Alkaline Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

16. Key Insights

End of the report

Disclaimer

(Note- Orain\’s view is applicable for top five publically registered players prevailing in the market)

