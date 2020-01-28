Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During2018 – 2028

Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners as well as some small players.

Growth Drivers

Growth of the Paints and Coatings Industry Bolsters Market Demand of Aliphatic solvents & thinners

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is majorly driven by the increasing use of mineral spirits in place of turpentine. Most of the painters prefer using mineral spirits as a paint thinner as it comes with a cheaper price, less pungent odor and is not as sticky as turpentine.

Furthermore, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market also gains momentum from the high growth of the paints & coatings industry. The construction and automotive industries have been on the growth trajectory for some time now. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have given the much-needed impetus to the construction and automotive industry, which has furthered the use of paints and coatings. With the increasing use of paints and coatings, the global demand for aliphatic solvents & thinners is accelerated.

Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is divided into the five principal regions of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific regions is likely to account for the leading share of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market during the assessment timeframe.

South Korea, Japan, India, and China are the major buyers of aliphatic solvents and thinners in the region. Rapid urbanization together with increasing base of population in the region and rise in the disposable income of the people in the region have contributed toward the expansion of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market.

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is segmented as:

Type

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others (Paraffinic Solvent, Pentane, and Solvent 140)

Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubbers & polymers

Printing inks

Others (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.