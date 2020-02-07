Alfalfa Hay Global Market 2020 – Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025

Market Overview

Alfalfa Hay is forage for cattle that is an excellent source of protein and fibre. It contains useful minerals that are more palatable than grass hays and is quite popular food for horses. The alfalfa hay has the highest feeding value among all the other types of hay. They provide high energy and vitamins to the body of the animals and are used to feed animals like beef cattle, sheep, chickens, turkeys and other animals. The difference in growing conditions and harvesting methods impact the nutritional value and quality of alfalfa hay. The report on the global Alfalfa Hay market provides detailed information on the present market trends and dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that can impact market growth.

The high digestible fibre and the high protein content present in alfalfa hay is used to feed dairy cattle. The alfalfa is dried to make dry hay and is chopped finely and fermented in trenches or bags where there is a limited supply of oxygen to promote fermentation. Alfalfa is legume hay that is called lucerne. The use of alfalfa hay in poultry feed has also become quite popular. The benefits of feeding alfalfa hay to animals, such as disease resistance, high-yield, high feed value and less susceptibility to extreme weather conditions have increased its demand.

The global alfalfa hay market report points that over the next five years, the alfalfa hay market will register a 0.1% CAGR on the basis of revenue and the increase in the market size from US$28630 million in 2019 to US$28770 million by 2024. The growth in yielding cattle and the increasing demand for dairy and animal products is driving the demand for alfalfa hay. The increase in investment in the regular dairy operations and the growing urbanization and water restrictions is fuelling the market growth of alfalfa hay.

Market Key Players

Market Segmentation

The global alfalfa hay market has been segmented based on product type with the addition of breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and till the forecast year of 2024. Based on product types, the global alfalfa hay market has been split into-

The market segmentation based on the application has been further given as-

The market report presents the competitive scenario for the key players and the detailed SWOT analysis and the development plans of the major vendors and manufacturers in the global alfalfa hay market.

Regional Overview

Mexico, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, China, Korea, India, Germany, Australia, Russia, Italy, Spain, UK, France, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa are among the major centres for the demand and usage of alfalfa hay for feeding cattle. The market report understands the key drivers that are influencing the market growth, opportunities, restraints, and risks that are being faced by the manufacturers and the overall market. The emerging key trends and the impact on the present and future developments are also mentioned in the report. The global expansions, agreements, product launches and various acquisitions have been highlighted in the report with the strategic profiling of the key players and an analysis of their growth strategies.

Industry News

The first outbreak linked to alfalfa sprouts has been detected through the routine surveillance by the Communicable Disease Control Branch of South Australia. It is called the Salmonella Havana that has resulted in the rise in cases. There were 19 females and 12 males with the age range of 22 to 87. A high hospitalization rate with 13 people have been hospitalized due to this alfalfa sprouts outbreak.

