Alcoholic Drinks Market study an emerging hint of opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Alcoholic Drinks’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Accolade Wines Ltd. (Australia),Brown-Forman Corp. (United States),Carlsberg A/S (Denmark),China Resources Beer Company Limited (Hong Kong),RÃ©my Cointreau SA (France),Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium),Bacardi Limited (Bermuda),Beam Suntory Inc. (United States),The Wine Group (United States),Diageo Plc (United Kingdom),Constellation Brands Inc. (United States),Asahi Breweries Ltd. (Japan),Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd. (China),Treasury Wine Estates (Australia),Thai Beverage Public Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

An alcoholic drink is basically a drink which includes ethanol or alcohol. An alcoholic drink generally contains 3%-40% alcohol. Beer, wine, and spirits all start with a process called as fermentation, which is the natural result of yeast digestion of the sugars found in ingredients like fruit, cereal grains, or other starches. Further, moderate consumption of alcoholic drink provides some health benefits such as reduces risk of heart diseases, ischemic stroke and diabetes. Rise in disposable income, changing life style are the major key factors propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Wine, Beer, Distilled Spirits, Others), Application (Individual, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online Retailers)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

New development and innovative alcoholic drinks for the consumers

Market Growth Drivers:

Rise in disposable income and changing consumer preferences in emerging economies

Increase in global young‐adult population worldwide

Restraints:

Government regulations on imported as well as local alcoholic drinks

Increasing health concerns among consumers

Opportunities:

Development of naturally sweetened healthier alcoholic drinks

Challenges:

Fluctuations in raw materials prices

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Alcoholic Drinks market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Alcoholic Drinks various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Accelerator Pedal Sensor .

. In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Alcoholic Drinks Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Alcoholic Drinks Revenue by Type

Global Alcoholic Drinks Volume by Type

Global Alcoholic Drinks Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Alcoholic Drinks Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Alcoholic Drinks market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Alcoholic Drinks market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Alcoholic Drinks market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

