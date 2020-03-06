Alarm Systems And Equipment Market Analysis, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Alarm Systems And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global alarm systems and equipment market reached a value of nearly $13.7 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.36% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of -0.55% to nearly $13.4 billion by 2023.

The alarm systems and equipment market consists of sales of alarm systems and equipment and related services for the protection and security of residential or commercial buildings. Alarm systems and equipment are devices that give an audible, visual, or other form of alarm signal about a problem or condition. They can perform functions such as access control, lighting, and heating control in homes and buildings.

The alarm systems and equipment market is driven by increasing investments in smart homes, which is driven by safety and security concerns among households. Consumers are focusing on security more than ever before, mostly in residential areas as they are seeing an increase in crime rates. Smart home devices such as smart alarms and related equipment are being preferred by households to be more safe and secure.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the alarm systems and equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the alarm systems and equipment market are ADT, Moni, Honeywell, Securitas, UTC, Schneider, Johnson Controls, Vivint, Vector Security, and Bosch.

