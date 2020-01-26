Airport On-ground Services Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2019 – 2027

Global Airport On-ground Services market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Airport On-ground Services market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Airport On-ground Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Airport On-ground Services market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key players operating in the global airport on-ground services market are making efforts to handle busy airport environment efficiently in a cost-effective manner.

Key Drivers of Airport On-ground Services Market

Increased passenger traffic in Asia Pacific to drive demand for airport on-ground services

According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), passenger traffic across the globe is expected to be double to reach 8.2 billion by 2037

Consistent rise in passenger’s traffic is fueling the expansion of aircraft fleet and delivery. These factors demand better management services, which is a key factor attributed to the increasing demand for airport on-ground services.

North America to dominate global airport on-ground services market

North America is expected to account for a notable share of the global airport on-ground services market during the forecast period, primarily due to the presence of a considerably high number of airports in the U.S. Airports in the U.S. are spending significantly for on-ground services. The market in the U.S. is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, which in turn is anticipated to drive the airport on-ground services market in the region.

Airport on-ground services market in Asia Pacific to expand significantly

The aviation industry in several countries in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant expansion. Passenger traffic across the globe is heading toward Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are witnessing considerable economic expansion, increased disposable income, and improved standards of living, which in turn is fueling the number of passengers and travelers in the region.

The number of airports in the region is also rising consistently, which is fueling competition between providers of airport on-ground services. Airlines are offering improved experiences to passengers and smooth operations at airports, which in turn is expected to drive the airport on-ground services market.

Airport On-Ground Services Market – Competition Landscape

The top five players are expected to account for 30% to 35% share of the global airport on-ground services market. A few of the key players operating in the global airport on-ground services market are:

BBA Aviation Plc

Dubai National Air Transport Association

Menzies Aviation Plc

SATS Ltd.

Swissport International AG

Swissport International AG:

Headquartered in Opfikon, Switzerland, Swissport International AG was incorporated in 1996. In 2019, the company provided airport ground and cargo handling services at 310 airports in 49 countries across the globe. The company’s service portfolio includes airport ground services, air cargo handling, fueling, aircraft maintenance, and aviation security.

BBA Aviation Plc:

Headquartered in London, U.K., BBA Aviation Plc was founded in 1879. The company has operations across the globe and primarily operates through three segments: signature, ontic, and engine repair and overhaul.

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market- Research Scope

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market, by Application Area

Customer experience

Aircraft handling

Cargo handling

Lounge and premium services

Load control, communications and flight operation

Others

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market, by Airport Type

Commercial airport

Cargo airport

Military airports

General aviation airport

Global Airport On-Ground Services Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific

South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Airport On-ground Services market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Airport On-ground Services market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Airport On-ground Services market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Airport On-ground Services market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Airport On-ground Services market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Airport On-ground Services market in terms of value and volume.

The Airport On-ground Services report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

