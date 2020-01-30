Airport Lighting Market With New Principle And Updated Strategies 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Airport Lighting Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Airport Lighting Market is expected to reach US$ 1.04 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027.
In the recent years, airport lighting market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2019, Honeywell entered into a joint venture with Dubai Air Navigation services under Vision 2020 for providing airside solutions as well as in the development of new airport which includes airfield lighting products. Similarly, in the same year, Astronics launched new ambient lighting for aircraft cabins namely: “Nuancia RGBW Strip Lights”. These lighting provides flexible illumination options to aircraft cabins and seats. Such strategies would enhance the company’s product portfolio as well as the company’s presence globally.
Based on type, the approach indicator lights is expected to dominate the airport lighting market during the forecast period. The increasing procurement of lighting system supporting the pilots in proper landing is capitalizing the market valuation of approach light systems (ALS) and precision approach path indicator (PAPI) lights. Pertaining to the fact that the airport authorities are seeking cost-efficient lighting products with higher output, the demand for LED-based ALS is growing in the current scenario.
Global Airport Lighting Market – By Type
- Airport Beacon
- Obstruction Lights
- Approach Indicator Lights
- Runway Centerline Lights
- Taxiway Lights
- Others
Global Airport Lighting Market – By Application
- Existing Airport
- New Airport
Global Airport Lighting Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Rest of SAM
Company Profiles
- ADB Safegate
- Airfield Lighting
- Astronics Corporation
- Avlite Systems
- Carmanah Technologies
- Eaton (Cooper Industry)
- General Electric
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OCEM Airfield Technology
- OSRAM GmbH
