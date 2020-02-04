Airport Ground Handling Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2026

Airports are undergoing continuous up-gradation to enhance their infrastructure and improve customer experience. Aircraft ground handling system is involved in various operational services to reduce ground time and to improve aircraft productivity between its arrival and next departure. Speed, efficiency, and accuracy are most important in ground handling services to minimize the turnaround time. Factors such as to avoid delays caused by aircraft, baggage safety & security, and reduced ground time to ensure operational efficiency drive the airport ground handling market. Heavy snowfall in some regions like North America and Europe and frequently changing weather conditions significantly affect airport operations. Most ground handlers use renewable energy systems like biogas snow equipment to remove snow at airports. These systems enable ground handlers to reduce dependency on fuel and reduce carbon emission footprints. These developments are expected to support airport ground handling market growth.

The factors that drive the airport ground handling market include increase in infrastructure development in the aviation industry, baggage safety, to avoid delays caused by aircraft, and security along with reduced ground time for ensuring operational efficiency. In addition, the factors that restrain the market growth are huge investments for heavy cargo and airplane handling system, changing consumer behavior, and increasing demand for quality services along with initial setup cost. An average handling equipment has a product lifespan of around six to nine years and requires replacement after a that. Absence of sensors in handling systems could lead to collisions among aircrafts, the implementation of sensors including aircraft proximity detectors ensure effective operations and help to avoid collisions that is expected to contribute to the airport ground handling market growth.

With phenomenal year-on-year growth of around 16% in the air passenger footfall, the sector is poised to become the third-largest aviation market, handling passenger traffic of 421 million, by 2020.Such a profound growth in the number of passengers, air cargo and airports, has accelerated the demand for specialized functioning of ground handling services. Activities like aircraft fueling, loading and unloading of aircraft, and overall security require a high level of expertise, investment, and a highly trained and skilled workforce. These high precision activities are efficiently carried out by certified ground handling companies that have a workforce that provides end-to-end quality service of global standards with world-class technologies and equipment to carry out the same.

The market is segmented on the basis of application and region. By Application, it is categorized into passenger handling, cargo handling, and aircraft handling. On the basis of region, it is analyzed for North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa)

AIRPORT GROUND HANDLING MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Application

Passenger Handling

Cargo Handling

Aircraft Handling

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

JBT Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) Group (France),

Corporation (US),

AMSS GSE (UK),

GATE GSE (Belgium),

Mallaghan Engineering Ltd. (UK),

Tug Technologies Corporation (US)

Tronair Inc. (US)

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmbH (Germany), and

Clyde Machines Inc. (US)

