Airless Tires Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026)

Airless Tires Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX% in the forecast period of 2017-2026. Rising acceptance from heavy commercial and off-road vehicles coupled with high deployment in the military segment, especially in developed countries of North America will primarily drive the airless tires market share. Major tire manufacturers across the globe including Bridgestone, Michelin, and Hankook are investing heavily on R&D for the development of these tires, inducing immense growth potential for the market till 2026.



A rising focus of governments on agricultural sector across the globe has resulted in increased demand for agricultural machinery, leading to increased production of airless tires. Manufacturers are focusing on overcoming the challenges associated with these tires such as vibration and noise by regular technological advancements. For instance, Bridgestone developed tires of contact area information system (CAIS). These tires are equipped with sensors that are responsible for monitoring the road surface and communicating real-time information with the driver.Airless Tires Market The airless tires market is segmented based on product, vehicle, material, tire size, sales channel, and geography. By product type, the airless tires market is segmented into radial and bias. Under this, radial is expected to hold the major market share in the forecast period. By vehicle, the market is segmented as military vehicles, LCV, HCV, terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and motorcycles. HCV is the major vehicle where the airless tires are highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period.

Geographically, the airless tires market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for airless tires during the forecast period of 2018-2026. Substantial production of military and commercial vehicles, especially in China and India will primarily drive the airless tires market growth. Initiatives from major manufacturers for the development of these tires will further support the region’s dominance. North America is projected to be the fastest growing market for Airless Tires with the high demand of airless tires across the region, especially from military sector.

Key player across the Airless Tires industry are Michelin, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Bridgestone, and Hankook. Geographic expansion is among the major strategies adopted by the industry players to strengthen their presence in the airless tires market. For instance, in November 2014, Michelin opened the first manufacturing plant, solely dedicated to the production of airless radial tires for commercial vehicles. New product development is another strategy that has continuously gained traction among industry players. For instance, in July 2016, Hankook announced the completion of the testing process on its iFlex airless tire. Further, the company announced that the tire is totally composed of environment-friendly materials. This innovation helped the company to enhance its visibility in the airless tires market.

The Scope of the Airless Tires Market:

Airless Tires Market, By Product

• Radial

• Bias

Airless Tires Market, By Vehicle

• Military Vehicles

• LCV

• HCV

• Terrain Vehicles

• Utility Vehicles

• Motorcycles

Airless Tires Market, By Material

• Rubber

• Plastic

Airless Tires Market, By Tire Size

• <20 inches • 21-25 inches • 26-30 inches • 31-35 inches • >35 inches

Airless Tires Market, By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Airless Tires Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Airless Tires Market:

• Michelin

• Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

• Bridgestone

• Hankook

