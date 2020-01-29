Aircraft Turbofan Market to Grow with a High CAGR

[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Aircraft Turbofan Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Aircraft Turbofan and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Aircraft Turbofan, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

In this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in Aircraft Turbofan

What you should look for in a Aircraft Turbofan solution

What trends are driving the adoption

About the capabilities Aircraft Turbofan provide

Vendors profiled in this report:

CFM International

Pratt & Whitney

General Electric, Inc.

IAE

Soloviev

Motor Sich

Rolls-Royce

Honeywell Aerospace

Williams International

Klimov

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global aircraft turbofan market by type:

High-pressure Turbine

Low-pressure Turbine

Global aircraft turbofan market by application:

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Global aircraft turbofan market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?

What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?

Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?

Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?

What are the opportunities for new market entrants?

