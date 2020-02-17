Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market Analysis 2026 Leading Manufacturers & Regions, Application & Types

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market is accounted for $1.29 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising safety regulations along with growth in commercial aircraft, growing demand for lightweight thrust reverser and increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. However, complexity in the design along with higher cost required for the manufacturing the product are restraining the market growth.

Based on the manufacturing process, Resin infusion has significant growth during the forecast timeframe due to superior finish achieved for the product. It eliminates the post fabrication work and produces thick shaped components required for the airplane.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11352

By Geography, the Asia Pacific led by China, Japan, South Korea and Australia is poised to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. Lower fares, increased flight frequency along with the rising preference of air travel are the prime factors driving the industry growth in the region.

Some of the key players in global aircraft thrust reverser market are Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., The Nordam Group, Inc., FACC Cooperation, Triumph Group, Inc., Bombardier, UTC Aerospace Systems, Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Woodward, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A, Honeywell International Inc., GKN Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corp, Safran S.A., Arkwin Industries, Inc.

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

• Automated Tape Laying (ATL)/Automated Fiber Placement (AFP)

• Hand Layup

• Resin Infusion

• Other Manufacturing Processes

Products Covered:

• Bucket

• Pivot Door

• Cascade

Mechanisms Covered:

• Electric

• Hydraulic

Material Types Covered:

• Metal-Based

• Composite-Based

Request for Report Discount : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/11352

Aircrafts Covered:

• Small Widebody

• Medium Widebody

• Large Widebody

• Regional Jets

• Single Aisle

• Very Large

• Business Jet

Applications Covered:

• Military Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Civil Aircraft

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

• Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

• Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

• Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/11352/Single