Aircraft Soft Goods Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2017 to 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market is accounted for $399 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $625 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing adoption of interior development methods and the need to enhance the passenger comfort levels in airplanes. However, High cost is hindering the market growth.

Based on the material type, Wool/Nylon blend fabric segment is projected to witness a strong growth owing to the superior material properties including water and wrinkle resistance, insulation, and durability. Nylon fabrics are blended with materials such as polyester to enhance elasticity and comfort. Their usage can be attributed to water wicking and quick-drying characteristics.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to wide presence of airplane manufacturers in the region. Increasing the production capacity of well-established aircraft OE including Bombardier and Boeing will fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global aircraft soft goods market are Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering(HAECO), Desso Group, InTech Aerospace, Aero Floor, The Anker Company, Aircraft Interior Products, Mohawk Group, E-Leather Ltd., Aero Foams, Tapis Corporation, Botany Weaving Mill Ltd., Lantal Textile AG, RAMM Aerospace and Spectra Interior Products.

Product Types Covered:

• Seat Covers

• Curtains

• Carpets

• Other Product Types

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Helicopter

• Regional Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft

• Military Aircraft

• General Aviation

• Business Jet

Material Types Covered:

• Nylon Yarn

• Synthetic Leather

• Wool/Nylon Blend Fabric

• Natural Leather

• Polyester Fabric

• Other Materials

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

