Aircraft Sensors Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Safran S.A., General Electric Company, Woddward, TE Connectivity Ltd., Honeywell International

Global Aircraft Sensors Market was valued at USD 3.48 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.72 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Aircraft Sensors Market include:

Safran S.A.

General Electric Company

Woddward

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Honeywell International

Ametek

Meggitt PLC

Thales Group