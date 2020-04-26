Aircraft Mro Market Top key Players, Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026| Esticast Research and Consulting

Esticast Research and Consulting has recently published a research report titled, the “Global Aircraft Mro Market”. The in-depth study of the report provokes the readers for an open discussion for the Aircraft Mro market. The report serves as an impetus tool to make important decisions, important deals, and offer better profitability by prioritizing market goals for the analysts. The testimonials included in the report by Esticast Research and Consulting involves a highly qualified team of experts who work rigorously to collect the data and reveal the real scenario of the Aircraft Mro market.

About Aircraft Mro Market

Aircraft MRO Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The air transport segment garnered the highest revenue share in the global aircraft MRO market. The maintenance, repair, overhaul, inspection or modification of an aircraft or aircraft component refers to aircraft MRO. It has emerged as an indispensable activity of air assets in the aviation industry. It is a multi- billion dollar industry growing at a notable rate year-on-year. Globally, a major proportion of engine MRO is outsourced, with a lot to play for. Airlines in the most developed regions (North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific) outsource their engine MRO work by providers from within their own region. Several new MRO service centres have been setup in such countries, increasing the participation of regional companies (tier-II or tier-III suppliers) in the field of aircraft MRO. However, in the developing regions, airlines are much more likely to use foreign MRO providers. A trend that inevitably seems to increase in the coming years, is the growing number of OEM-MRO-led joint ventures focused on next-generation engines. Lufthansa Technik and GE Aviation are teaming up to focus on such projects.



The research report further maintains the momentum by the regional outlook and segmentation analysis. The research report consists of several facts and figures followed by key values of the global Aircraft Mro market in relation to its terms of sales and volume, growth rate, and revenue.

One of the important aspects covered in the research report is the competitive landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Aircraft Mro Market Research Report include

LUFTHANSA TECHNIK

GE AVIATION

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU

AAR

SR TECHNICS

SIA Engineering

DELTA TECHOPS

Haeco

AMECO BEIJING

Iberia Maintenance

ANA

JAL Engineering

Korean Air

KAI

The report further enlists in finding key players and interpreting the key participants based on their product portfolio.

Regions Covered in the Global Aircraft Mro Market:

Europe (Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Turkey, Russia, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC)

(China, Japan, India, Korea, and Rest of APAC) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America)

(Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

Besides the competitive landscape, the research report also offers both qualitative and quantitative information. It further provides market size and forecast starting from the base year and stretches till 2026. The key regions included in the report are Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa, and North America. On a further note, the key regions are fragmented into sub-segments based on the respective countries and segments.

Market Segmentation

Aircraft Mro Industry Types:

Airframe

Engine

Component

Line

Aircraft Mro Industry Applications:

Air transport

BGA

