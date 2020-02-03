Aircraft MRO Market Size Forecast – 2030
[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Aircraft MRO Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Aircraft MRO and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Aircraft MRO, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Aircraft MRO
- What you should look for in a Aircraft MRO solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Aircraft MRO provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
AAR Corporation
- Company Overview
- Chipset Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Performance
- AFI KLM
- BAE Systems
- Delta Techops
- GE Aviation
- GMF Aeroasia
- HAECO
- Iberia Maintenance
- LUFTHANSA Technik AG
- MTU Aero Engines
- Pratt & Whitney
- Rockwell Collins
- Rolls Royce
- SIAEC (SIA Engineering Company Ltd.)
- Turkish Technic
- Regent Aerospace
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By MRO Type (Engine MRO, Components MRO, Interior MRO, Airframe MRO, Modifications MRO, and Field Maintenance)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
