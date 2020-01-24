Aircraft Leasing Market Huge Growth By Leading Key Players – GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services), ICBC, Aircraft Lease International (ALI)

Global Aircraft Leasing Market is created to provide the market landscape and unlimited guideline about contemporary market size, share, driving factors, trends, progressive growth, and dominant players of the Aircraft Leasing Market. The report serves overall information on the market to top manufacturers, distributors, traders, dealers. It will help them understand the product scope, market overview, market driving force, technological advancement, market risk, opportunities, and research findings.

The global aircraft leasing market size is anticipated to reach over USD 470.6 billion by 2025 growing at 7.3% during the forecast period according to new research.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report is:

China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC), Avmax Aircraft Leasing (AALI), BOC Aviation, CIT, Flying Leasing, Air Lease Corporation, Aviation Captical Group (ACG), GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services), ICBC, Aircraft Lease International (ALI), Titan Airways, Procharter, Aegis Aircraft, GA Telesis, BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc., AerCap, LCI Aviation, AviaAM Leasing, Avolon, HNA Capital, AWAS.

The leading players of the Aircraft Leasing industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Aircraft Leasing players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Dry Leasing

Wet Leasing

Product Description:

Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airline companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airline companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircraft. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor has grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two types: wet-leasing and dry leasing. However, wet-leasing aircraft are procured for a shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing periods. The major buyers of aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past 4 decades. In recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft have been increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2017. This has shown that there is complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market.

Overview:

The growth factors of the Aircraft Leasing Market are deeply discussed while the different end users of the market are underlined with the help of tables and graphs.

Further in the Aircraft Leasing Market research reports, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of Aircraft Leasing is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Aircraft Leasing Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Aircraft Leasing Market. Also, there is a major aspect such as value, which plays an important role in revenue generation. It is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section also studies the supply and consumption for the Aircraft Leasing Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption.

Competitors – In this section, various Aircraft Leasing Market-leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

More analysis – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Aircraft Leasing Market, the contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

