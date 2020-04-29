Aircraft Insulation Materials Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019 – 2027

Aircraft Insulation Materials Market: Introduction

Aircraft insulation materials are mainly used to provide thermal, acoustic, anti-vibration, fire-barrier and electrical insulation in order to maintain passengers’ comfort. In addition, these materials also function to optimize external temperature changes and excessive noise generated by the aircraft in the passenger cabin and on the flight deck.

Aircraft engine and aerodynamics of flight generate noise, fluctuation in temperature, etc., thus causing discomfort to passengers and crew. For instance, at 35,000 feet above the ground, the outside temperature is about −60 Degrees Fahrenheit, which increases the pressure on the overall aircraft system. This increases the need for aircraft insulation materials, as these help in maintaining cabin temperature by filling the space between the interior wall and the aircraft’s fuselage. Thus, the demand for aircraft insulation materials is likely to grow to ensure temperature control and decrease noise inside an aircraft.

In terms of type, the global aircraft insulation materials market can be segmented into thermal, acoustic & vibration, and fire barrier. The thermal segment is expected to hold a major share of the global aircraft insulation materials market, as it acts as a shield against excessive noise and temperature for maintaining a comfortable interior environment while the aircraft is in flight.

Key Drivers of Global Aircraft Insulation Materials Market

Aircraft insulation materials offer properties, such as blocking, absorption, and dampening of sound in order to reduce the unwanted noise and improve transmission loss at various frequencies. Aircraft insulation materials also helps in enhancing thermal, acoustic, anti-vibration, fire-barrier, and electrical insulation properties.

Growing demand for lightweight materials in aircraft mainly in cabins coupled with increasing need for fast mode of transportation and rapid globalization and urbanization have led to a surge in the number of business trips. In addition, rise of the middle class, mainly in developing countries such as India, China, etc., has led to an increase in air travel across the globe. For instance, according to Airbus S.A.S., the world’s passenger and freighter aircraft fleet is anticipated to grow from 23,000 in 2019 to approximately 48,000 by 2038, with traffic increasing at 4.3%, annually.

All these factors are projected to increase the production of aircraft in the near future, which, in turn, will drive the demand for aircraft insulation materials

Foamed Plastics to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Foamed plastics are extensively used in aircraft for flight deck pads, cabin walls and ceilings, service-class dividers, overhead stow bins, composite cores, tooling board, aircraft prototypes, honeycomb edge closeout, vacuum-form dies/mold patterns, etc. These help to reducing noise, heat, and vibration in aircraft.

Low Shelf Life issues to Hamper Global Market

The major challenge faced by the global aircraft insulation materials market is the composites or paints or chemicals manufactured by the aircraft insulation materials have low shelf life. In addition, these materials are also required to be replaced at regular intervals. This factor is expected to hinder market growth in the near future.

North America to Hold Major Share of Global Aircraft Insulation Materials Market

In terms of region, the global aircraft insulation materials market can be split into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to be the leading region for aircraft insulation materials due to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers in the region. Thus, the region is estimated to witness high demand for aircraft insulation materials.

Increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and surge in passenger traffic have led to the rise in demand for new aircraft across the Asia Pacific region. Thus, the aircraft insulation materials market in the region expected to grow, as these insulation materials are extensively used to provide protection from extreme temperature changes and noise during flights.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa has less number of players and these regions mainly depend on imports from other countries in order to cater to the demand for aircraft insulation materials

Key Players Operating in Global Aircraft Insulation Materials Market

