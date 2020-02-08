Aircraft Galley Inserts Market Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure Analysis By 2026

Aircraft galley inserts are the cooking appliances which are used for the cooking purpose for the flight passengers. Aircraft Galley inserts generally includes appliances such as water chillers, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, convection oven among others. The aircraft galley inserts being supplied adhere to the ATLAS and ARINC standards.

Growing air travel coupled with affordable air tickets is expected to be one of the major reason to drive aircraft galley inserts market. Due to increasing air passenger traffic demand for improved catering services is on a high. Owing to this the demand for aircraft galley inserts such as microwave, water systems is likely to surge considerably. Moreover, the galley inserts manufacturers are focusing more on increasing their investment in research and development of compact, reliable & lightweight galley inserts that they adhere to the space and weight constraints of the aircraft. This is anticipated to surge the growth of the aircraft galley inserts market.

Shifting trend towards retrofitting of aircraft would further urge the growth the market in the coming years. In addition, growing demand of innovative aircraft interiors combined with introduction of energy efficient galley equipment is likely to surge the growth of the aircraft galley inserts market. Moreover, the number of long-haul flights have increased significantly and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Owing to this the aircraft galley inserts market is likely grow over the forecast period.

However, rise in taxes in few regions across the globe coupled with decrease in passenger traffic due to high cost of the tickets and the high cost of aircraft galley inserts is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing preference towards refurbishment of the old aircrafts to improve the aircraft interiors so as to reduce the investment is expected to create growth opportunities for aircraft galley inserts market.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into retro fit and line fit. By application, it is segmented into commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and private aircraft. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The aircraft galley inserts market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for building strategies.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and aircraft galley inserts market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants.

AIRCRAFT GALLEY INSERTS MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Type

Retro Fit

Line Fit

By Application

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Key Players

Jamco Corporation

Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

Safran

Dynamo Aviation

RAS Completions Ltd.

Ametek, Inc.

Teague

Aerolux Ltd.

United Technologies

Direct Air Flow B.V.

