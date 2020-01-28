Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Report 2024: Segmentation by Product

The global aircraft fire protection system market is estimated to reach USD 1.04 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Supportive aviation regulations for fire and cabin safety program and increasing demand of new generation aircraft is expected to drive the aircraft fire protection system market during the forecast period. However, high installation cost of sensors, alarm, and various automated systems are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Innovations in additive manufacturing technology and development of aircraft fire protection systems are expected to create some opportunities for aircraft fire protection system market.

Aircraft fire protection system is installed to protect and track any condition that might lead to a fire inside the aircraft. These systems are mounted inside or near the engine compartment and fuelage area to protect and take correct actions for the safety of people on board. Any impact of fire can be reduced by using Smoke detection, fire extinguisher, fire Suppression systems and others. Some key players in aircraft fire protection system are Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers, Amerex Corporation., United Technologies, Aerocon Engineering and Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG among others.

Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global aircraft fire protection system market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks

On the basis of application, the aircraft fire protection system market is segmented into engine and auxiliary power unit (APU) compartment, cargo and baggage compartment, lavatories on transport aircraft, cabins, electronic bays, wheel wells, bleed air ductsand On the basis of component, this market can be segmented into control panel, complete wired and wireless systems for all aircraft, smoke detectors, electronic units, fire extinguisher, alarm & warning system, fire suppression, sensors, sprinkler system and On the basis of aircraft type, this market can be segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, regional aircraft, military aircraft, and On the basis of region analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Aircraft Fire Protection System Market, by Application

Engine and Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Compartment

Cargo and baggage Compartment

Lavatories on transport aircraft

Cabins

Electronic bays

Wheel wells

Bleed air ducts

Others

Aircraft Fire Protection System Market, by Component

Control Panel

Complete Wired and Wireless Systems for All Aircraft

Smoke Detectors

Electronic Units

Fire Extinguisher

Alarm & Warning System

Fire Suppression

Sensors

Sprinkler System

Others

Aircraft Fire Protection System Market, by Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

General Aviation Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Helicopter

Aircraft Fire Protection System Market, by Region

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



