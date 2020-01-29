Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: International Company’s – UTC Aerospace, Martin-Baker, Survitec, Zodiac Aerospace, MEL Group

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Overview of Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market:

This report studies the Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market are stringent air safety regulations and growing focus on enhancing passenger safety. Also, rising global passenger traffic, demand for new commercial aircraft, and rise in defense expenditure, primarily, in developing countries are factors that positively impact the aircraft evacuation systems market growth. Additionally, safety drills, periodic inspections, and mandates by various organizations such as Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, regarding aviation safety, further drive market growth.

The Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is sub-segmented into Escape Slides, Raft, Life Vests and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market is classified into Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Latest Industry News:

UTC Aerospace (October 15, 2019) – Collins Aerospace’s next-generation navigation system selected by the U.S. Army to enable critical assured PNT in contested environments – Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has been selected by the U.S. Army to provide a next-generation Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System (MAPS) for manned ground vehicles. Known as ‘MAPS Gen II’ by the Army, the system will maintain the integrity of positioning and timing during operations in GPS-contested environments. Collins Aerospace will deliver new systems to be evaluated for a year with the potential for fielding up to 8,000 additional vehicles upon completion.

Comprised of Collins Aerospace’s NavHub-100 navigation system and Digital GPS Anti-jam Receiver-100 (DIGAR-100), the new MAPS Gen II solution brings heightened protection levels against the evolving GPS threats that warfighters are facing on the battlefield today. New benefits from Collins Aerospace over the existing Army MAPS solution include Military Code (M-Code) capability and improved levels of reliability through patented Modernized Signal Tracking (MST) that enhances GPS integrity.

“Our warfighters need to be able to execute missions with precision and accuracy, which becomes more difficult when GPS is compromised,” said Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager, Communication, Navigation and Guidance Solutions for Collins Aerospace. “Our mounted APNT solution provides the access and integrity required to keep up with the pace of current and future threats.”

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: UTC Aerospace, Martin-Baker, Survitec Group, Zodiac Aerospace, Eam Worldwide, Switlik, The MEL Group and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Aircraft Evacuation Systems in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, important application areas of Aircraft Evacuation Systems are also assessed on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market. The market study on Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market 2020 report studies present as well as future aspects of the Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market primarily based upon factors on which the companies participate in the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Aircraft Evacuation Systems Market Report 2020

1 Aircraft Evacuation System Product Definition

2 Global Aircraft Evacuation System Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Aircraft Evacuation System Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Aircraft Evacuation System Business Revenue

2.3 Global Aircraft Evacuation System Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

3.1 UTC Aerospace Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

3.2 Martin-Baker Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

3.3 Survitec Group Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

3.4 Zodiac Aerospace Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

3.5 Eam Worldwide Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

3.6 Switlik Aircraft Evacuation System Business Introduction

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

