Aircraft Ejection Seat Market Insights Report 2020-2027: Market Size, Industry Growth, Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis Report to 2027

Introduction, Ejection seat is the last resort for a pilot to save his or her life and exit the aircraft in case of an emergency. A couple of decades ago, simply ejecting successfully and surviving was considered to be a good enough standard. However, nowadays due to technological developments, advanced aircraft escape systems are being developed which not only ensures survival and least injury but also enable the pilot to walk away from ejection and get back in service right away. Similarly, ejection system that automatically modulates the thrust based on their weight has also been developed, which expands the pool of eligible pilots operating combat aircraft. Furthermore, the scope for ejection seats in rotary-wing as well as general aviation aircraft is also being explored. In the near future, advanced ejection systems for high-speed and high-altitude ejections are likely to be developed., Focus on upgrading aging military aircraft and rise in defense expenditure & subsequent demand for new combat aircraft are the driving factors of the aircraft ejection seat market. Meanwhile, increased use of drones in military missions could restrain the market growth to a certain extent and developing 100% injury proof ejection seat is a significant challenge for the ejection seat market players., However, rising terrorist attacks and focus on counter operations create promising growth opportunities for the market. Furthermore, adoption of AR & VR technology and ejection seat simulators for training combat aircraft pilots is a key trend in this market., , Regional Analysis, The global aircraft ejection seat market is estimated to witness 5.25% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018–2023. In 2017, the market was led by Europe with 35.42% share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific with shares of 28.43% and 25.65%, respectively. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for aircraft ejection seat market. Europe dominates the global market and is likely to grow remarkably in the aircraft ejection seat front. This region has some of the prominent combat aircraft manufacturers as well, namely, Sukhoi, Saab, Dassault, Leonardo, and BAE systems and top defense spenders such as Russia, France UK, Germany, Italy, and Turkey. These countries collectively spent approximately USD 263 billion in 2017., Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry and United Aircraft Corporation are planning to sign a contract for 12 Su-57s. Furthermore, in terms of ejection seats, NPP Zvezda has patented a lightweight ejection seat for general aviation aircraft. Besides, owing to Russia’s aggressive stance in Ukraine and elsewhere, the demand for combat aircraft in other European countries has also increased. This directly impacts the demand for aircraft ejection seats in this region.

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd. (UK), UTC Aerospace Systems (US), NPP Zvezda, AO (Russia), and SEMMB (France) are some of the key players operating in the market and have accounted for nearly 95.03% of the market share in 2017. Airborne Systems Inc. (UK), Survival Equipment Services Ltd. (UK), RUAG Holding AG (Switzerland), EDM Limited (UK), RLC Group (UK), and Clarks Precision Machine & Tool (US) are some of the other platyers operating in the market.

