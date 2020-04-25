Aircraft Communication System Market Growth Opportunities By 2025 | Top Key Players like Cobham Plc.,General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation
The global aircraft communication system market accounted to US$7,475.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$15,375.1 Mn by 2025.
Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, such as rise in demand for aircrafts and increase in demand for SATCOM technologies in the global aviation sector.
Currently, the global aircraft communication system market is witnessing a substantial growth, and is projected to rise in the coming years. The aircraft communication system market is a highly fragmented market, with large to medium sized enterprises operating in the field. These established companies invest significant amount in their research and development wings in order to develop and manufacture technologically advanced communication systems for commercial aircrafts as well as military aircrafts. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring advanced technologies in order to equip their airplanes with the latest technology and meet the demand of control towers as well as customers. This factor is influencing the growth of aircraft communication system market heavily.
Leading companies profiled in the report include Cobham Plc.,General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation ,Thales Group, Viasat Inc., Raytheon Company, Rockwell Collins
Aircraft Communication System Market Insights
Significant Rise in Demand for Aircraft Deliveries
The global aviation sector is witnessing a huge demand for modern aircrafts in both commercial as well as military aviation. Attributing to the fact that, the disposable income in the developing countries is increasing substantially, the need for air travel is also increasing at the same pace. On a global scenario, commercial air traffic is foreseen to maintain a constant growth over the period, despite of various challenges faced by the commercial airlines. However, the challenges are succeeded by the rise in passenger numbers across the globe. The low cost carriers (LCC) in the developed economies as well as developing economies are turning the revolution by offering low fare business models which is increasing the demand for air travel among the upper middle class and middle class society of developing nations.
Global Aircraft Communication System Market – By Type
- VHF/UHF/HF Radio
- Data Link
- SATCOM
Global Aircraft communication System Market – By Component
- Antenna
- Transponder
- Transceiver
- Display & Processors
Global Aircraft Communication System Market – By Aircraft Type
- Commercial Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
