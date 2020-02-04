Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market to Witness Widespread Expansion during 2019 – 2026

The global aircraft cabin lighting market was valued at $1,167.50 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,740.00 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The aircraft cabins are an essential part of an airplane that helps passengers to travel to their destination. Night travel at cruising altitudes requires adequate illumination for rendering passenger services. It includes lighting which forms an important part of interior designing..

It ensures a pleasant travel experience for passengers, and forms an important part of the aircraft design It plays a huge role in enhancing passenger comfort, safety, and passenger experience onboard. It creates a better ambience and has a soothing effect on passengers.

The global aircraft lighting market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, owing to growth in the global aircraft industry, and increase in air travel. Airline operators are increasingly replacing traditional lighting systems with LED (Light Emitting Diode) and Nano LED lights to reduce aircraft weight, fuel cost, and overall operational cost. Technological advancements in terms of LED and increase in government investments in aircraft developments are expected to drive the market growth. Rise in demand for aftermarket and maintenance of aircrafts along with high demand for retro fit lighting systems further boost the market growth.

However, high costs associated with advanced lighting systems is expected to restrict the market growth. Increase in demand for efficient lighting systems from emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities in the future. Asia-Pacific is one of the emerging regions that is rapidly adopting innovative cabin lighting systems. The increasing need for high quality, reliable & flexible aircrafts is expected to provide further growth opportunities to the market.

The global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented based on type, fit, aircraft, and region. Depending on type, the global aircraft cabin lighting market is classified into emergency lighting and ordinance signs, lavatory lights, reading & dome lights, specialty lighting, and wash lighting. On the basis of fit, it is bifurcated into retro fit and line-fit. On the basis of aircraft, it is classified into commercial, military and other aircrafts. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Netherlands, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

The major key players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting industry include Astronics Corporation, Cobham PLC., and Devore Aviation Corporation of America, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG., Geltronix Aviation Light, Luminator Technology Group, Safran, STG Aerospace, Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc., and United Technologies Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

• Emergency lighting and ordinance signs

• Lavatory lights

• Reading & dome lights

• Specialty lighting

• Wash lighting

• By Fit

• Retro Fit

• Line-Fit

• By Aircraft

• Commercial

• Military

• Other Aircrafts

• By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Netherlands

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Turkey

o Rest of LAMEA