Aircraft Battery Market Application, Types, Region and Business Growth Drivers by 2026

Battery is a cell or combination of cells that converts chemical energy into electrical energy. The aircraft system contains two battery systems—main battery and auxiliary power unit. The main battery is used during preflight for activation of aircraft electrical system and auxiliary power unit. The main battery provides backup power in case of emergencies. It is also used to refuel the plane. The batteries used must me reliable, low weighted, durable, and lower in maintenance. The Lithium ion batteries are used in both main and auxiliary power unit.

The aircraft battery market experiences growth due to shift toward more electric architecture involving various electrical systems used in aircraft. The stellar rise in air travel, leading to increased demand for new aircraft drives the growth of the aircraft battery market. The rise in demand for unmanned vehicles in aviation industry also accelerates the growth of the aircraft battery market. The adoption of electrical technology in the electrical systems of aircraft also bodes well for the aircraft battery industry. The aircrafts require longevity and high energy storage capacity, which further creates opportunity for innovation and advancement in aircraft battery. High initial cost of raw Aircraft technologies, risk hazards, government rules & regulations, and operational challenge from lithium based batteries restrain the aircraft battery market growth.

Aircraft battery market is segmented by battery type, power density, aircraft type, aircraft technology, application, and region. Based on battery type, the division is done into lead acid battery, lithium ion battery and nickel cadmium battery. The power density segment is further divided into less than 300 Wh/Kg and more than 300 Wh/Kg. Based on aircraft type, the market is further classified into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and UAV aircraft. Based on aircraft technology, it is divided into traditional, hybrid, and electric technology. Application segment is further categorized into propulsion, auxiliary power unit, emergency, and others. The aircraft battery market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) region.

The key players operating in the global aircraft battery market are Concorde Battery Corporation, Saft, Total, EnerSys., Sion Power Corporation, HBL Power Systems Ltd., Tesla, Kokam, The Boeing Company, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Battery Type

Lead Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

Nickel Cadmium Battery

Power Density

Less than 300 Wh/Kg

More than 300 Wh/Kg

Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Aircraft

Aircraft Technology

Traditional

Hybrid

Electric

Application

Propulsion

Auxiliary Power Unit

Emergency

Others

