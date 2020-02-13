Aircraft Battery Market An Insight On The Important Factors And Trends Influencing The Market 2025
The Global Aircraft Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 0.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%, observers forencis research (FSR). Battery is an equipment used to convert chemical energy into electrical energy. Aircrafts need battery to start the engine or the auxiliary power unit (APU) and to power up the electrical system during pre-flight. Also in case of emergency like failure of in-flight electrical generation, batteries are required to provide power to essential loads until the aircraft lands and the passengers are evacuated. Other major functions performed by batteries include, providing buffer to regulate DC network voltage, restarting the engine in case of engine flame-out. Thus, aircraft batteries are important component of the aircraft which need to be maintained with care.
Aircraft Battery Market: Drivers & Challenges
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Adoption of Electric Aviation
Using electric aviation is a forward-looking option in aviation industry as it helps in cutting prices on fuel, reduction in emissions and a great initiative towards cleaner environment. Other benefits of electric aviation are less noise with high rate of climb, better performance at higher altitudes. Battery becomes a crucial component for the electric aviation as the electrical energy required will be provided by the battery.
Thus, increasing adoption of electric aviation may contribute in the growth of the aircraft battery market, during the forecasted period.
- Increasing Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
In recent years there are significant developments in the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) segment worldwide. UAVs are utilized in numerous sectors like military, disaster management, agriculture, utility, amongst others. UAVs are functioning on batteries attached to them. Increasing number of applications of UAVs boosts the market for aircraft batteries.
Thus, increasing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles may drive the overall growth of the aircraft battery market, during the forecast period.
Market Challenges:
- Low Current Density
Currently, the aircraft batteries available in the market are unable to provide the power-to-weight ratio to attain feasible aviation. The current density of present products is very low compared which makes combustion based process economically feasible. The aircraft manufacturers need to design better aircrafts which requires lesser power to use complete electrical system.
Thus, lower current density can be challenging for the growth of the aircraft battery market, during the forecast period.
Aircraft Battery Market: Key Segments
- Segmentation based on offering covers: Battery, Battery Management System,and Maintenance Services.
- Segmentation based on type covers:Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium (NiCd), Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH), and Lithium-ion.
- Segmentation based on aircraft type covers: Commercial, Helicopter, Business Jet and
- Segmentation based on application covers:Auxiliary Power Unit, Canopy Operation, Emergency, Control Backup, and
- Segmentation based on region covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa andSouth America, with individual country-level analysis.
Global Aircraft Battery Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Aircraft Battery Market, by Offering
- Battery
- Battery Management System
- Services
Aircraft Battery Market, by Type
- Lead Acid
- Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)
- Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)
- Lithium-ion
Aircraft Battery Market, by Aircraft Type
- Commercial
- Helicopter
- Business Jet
- Military
Aircraft Battery Market, by Application
- Auxiliary Power Unit
- Canopy Operation
- Emergency
- Control Backup
- Others
Aircraft Battery Market, by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
