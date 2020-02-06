Airbag Market is evolving growth with USD 37.3 billion by 2028, with leading manufacturers: Autoliv, Takata, TRW (ZF), Toyoda Gosei, Ningbo Joyson(K), Hyundai Mobis

Airbag market studies a type of vehicle safety device designed to promptly inflate during a collision and deflate after the accident. The efficiency of these airbags to reduce the impact of crashes is enhanced due to ongoing and innovative advancements in airbag technology. Airbags are used in vehicles to reduce the impact of accidents, collisions, or crashes. Consumers purchasing a new vehicle are concerned and aware about vehicle safety, which is expected to boost the demand for airbags.

Airbag Market is evolving growth with $37.3 billion with a forecast period of 2020 to 2028 with +9.4% CAGR market growth.

Top Key Players of Airbag Market:

Autoliv (Sweden)

Delphi Automotive (UK)

Takata Corporation (Japan)

TRW Automotive (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Toyoda Gosei Corporation (Japan)

Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Incorporation (U.S.)

Key Safety Systems (U.S.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Airbag Market Segmentation:

-Types:

Front Airbag

Knee Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

-Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market Drivers & Challenges:

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the global Airbag market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report.

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Airbag Market Report Covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Market Size Of Airbag are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and applications and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weighs have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to drive the market growth rate.

Chapters in the report:

Chapter 1: definition and segment of Airbag;

Chapter 2: is executive summary of Airbag Market;

Chapter 3: to explain the industry chain of Airbag;

Chapter 4: to show info and data comparison of Airbag Players;

Chapter 5: to show comparison of types;

Chapter 6: to show comparison of applications;

Chapter 7: to show comparison of regions and countries (or sub-regions);

Chapter 8: to show competition and trade situation of Airbag Market;

Chapter 9: to forecast Airbag market in the next years;

Chapter 10: to show investment of Airbag Market;

