Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Growth and its Detail Analysis by Top Key players like A J Walter Aviation Limited, AAR Corp, AFI KLM & E&M, Delta Material Services

The global airspace is experiencing a huge demand for air travel in terms of commercial aircraft. This is leading the airlines and defense forces to keep their fleets ready with the latest technology and ensure robust components integrated. Refurbishment of existing commercial aircraft is a major trend prevailing in the aviation industry at present. The trend is expected to surge over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the aircraft component suppliers and the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) companies. The refurbishment of aircraft includes engine, landing gears, radars and antennas among others. The USM suppliers ensure the availability of some of the major aircraft components at lesser costs and higher reliability, which is increasing the interest among the aircraft manufacturers. Thus, such programs drive the demands for air transport USM as these are low-cost alternatives available in the market. Further, different stakeholders in the aviation industry have ventured into the air transport USM space. The aircraft OEMs, component suppliers, MROs have all tapped into the air transport used serviceable material market driving its growth.

The competition in aircraft MRO business segments is intensifying day-by-day, thereby threatening the traditional maintenance, repair, and overhaul business modules. The disruptions in the aircraft MRO business segment are majorly catered by an increasing number of companies in the segment using advanced technologies, increasing the number of aircraft fleet, and reduction in the price of MRO services. Engine and airframe are the two critical components driving the aircraft MRO business segment. Rising demand for repair and replacement of airframe components and engine components has led to the rise in the adoption of used serviceable materials among the MRO service providers.

GLOBAL AIR TRANSPORT USED SERVICEABLE MATERIAL MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Product Type

Engines

Airframe

Component

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Aircraft Type

Narrowbody Aircraft

Widebody Aircraft

Business Jets

Regional Jets

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Provider

OEMs

Non-OEMs

Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Companies Mentioned in Global Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market

A J Walter Aviation Limited

AAR Corp

AFI KLM & E&M

Delta Material Services

GA Telesis, LLC

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Liebherr Group

Lufthansa Technik

Pratt & Whitney

